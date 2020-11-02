One of York's favourite shops has confirmed it will remain open as normal until Sunday as retailers react to the new national lockdown.

Family-owned department store Barnitts, which offers a wide range of home and garden products, is classed as an essential store and is permitted to continue trading when the new restrictions come into force.

Paul Thompson, managing director of the Colliergate store, said it was a changing situation, with decisions being made daily.

But he said they had made a commercial decision to stay open until Sunday for the staff 'and to serve the community', after which he would review their plans, from staffing to opening hours.

He said it had taken months to return to some normality with stock levels at the store and the team had only just got back to full numbers.

"Trade just might drop off a cliff this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If trade drops off, we will have to take advantage of the furlough scheme. We have no choice. It is there to protect us," he said.

"We don't like messing people around but it is a long-term gain for some short-term pain. We have only just got all the staff back. Some have only just done two days."

Paul added: "We may go back to 3pm closing. Nothing is off the cards. If we have to shut down, we shut.

"If people are not coming out, there's no point staying open. We would run the internet side. Everyone thinks the internet is god but it is only as good as the supply chains and if we have got stock. You don't know what the effects are down the line. You could have some wholesalers shutting."

Compared to the first lockdown, Barnitts was prepared for Covid, with all the necessary safety measures in place, he said.

"Last time, it was an unknown quantity."

The store may look to reduce its opening hours and assess staff numbers, based on how busy Barnitts is during the lockdown.

Paul said the leaked reports about the impending lockdown on Saturday, had at least given them more time to prepare, than the Prime Minister's original plan to announce it on Monday.

"It helped sales at the weekend. I think we will be very busy until Thursday."