A HEAD teacher has put out an impassioned plea after several break-ins a York school.
Chris Evans, head at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall, (pictured below) said police are now investigating after a number of break-ins last week.
In a letter to parents he said: “Much mess and damage has been caused to computers, school equipment and decor at a time when school can ill afford it.
“We believe the intruders have climbed on the school roof on more than one occasion last week and we hear there were reports that fireworks were being set off from the school roof one evening."
“The police are involved and would welcome any information our local neighbourhood can give.
“The number to call is 101 and the crime reference number is 12200192502 if you do have some useful information.
“In addition, we would encourage our community to be extra vigilant over the coming weeks and if you see anyone acting suspiciously on the school site to contact the police immediately. I am sure that if we work together we can help keep our Strensall community a safe place.”