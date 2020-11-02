The owner of a major high street chain with stores in York has said it will take a £375 million hit from the loss of sales amid the latest enforced closures in the face of Covid-19.

Associated British Foods said around 57 per cent of selling space in its Primark stores will be temporarily closed if Parliament approves plans to shut non-essential shops for a month from Thursday, November 5.

The retail giant opened a store in Piccadilly in York in 2016, and another at Monks Cross.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that clothing stores will be among those required to close until December 2 as part of the second lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

ABF said all Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are already temporarily closed, representing 19 per cent of selling space.

It also told investors that its trading hours have been restricted in a number of other key markets.

“Uncertainty about further temporary store closures in the short term remains,” it added, in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

The retail giant said it is implementing operational plans which have been developed to “manage the consequences of closures” and is taking action to reduce its operating costs.

It also told shareholders that all orders placed with suppliers will be honoured.

The group added that, as of the end of its financial year on September 12, it had £1.5 billion in cash reserves, with a total liquidity of around £3.1 billion including lending facilities.

In September, ABF said a surge in summer sales had put it on track to top its profit targets for the year.

On Tuesday, ABF, which also runs a raft of grocery and ingredients businesses, will reveal its annual results for the financial year.

Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Primark’s owner ABF has rung up the cost of England’s new lockdown and it’s a very hefty bill, coming in £375 million.

"Investors have been rattled by extent to which the lockdown could hit the bottom line with shares down by more than 2 per cent.

"The company may well regret its resistance to creating an online presence, as it can’t make up the shortfall in digital sales. Already 19 per cent of its stores have been forced closed, due to lockdowns across Europe.

"Being forced to shut its shops in England would mean in total 57% of its estate would be shut down. It’s easier for the company to assess the potential damage given that Primark sales took a huge hit earlier in the year during the first lockdown. Pent up demand for fashion saw customers flood back in the summer but that profit would be wiped out, if doors are locked during the key Christmas period. The group’s food orientated operations could benefit from consumers being stuck at home again, opting for trusted brands, but ABF’s substantial cash pile will come in very handy if Primark’s business takes this big hit. ’’