PREMIUM lifestyle brand Rituals has opened a new store at York Designer Outlet.
Rituals is renowned for its luxurious product range inspired by ancient Eastern traditions. The brand strives to enhance the importance of turning daily routines into meaningful and tranquil rituals.
Guests will find an extensive range of home, bath and body cosmetics, with skincare, scented candles, fragrance sticks, assorted teas and natural skincare favourites in store, with up to 50 per cent off RRP.
A spokesperson for the Designer Outlet said: "Rituals is the perfect destination for shoppers looking to pick up an early Christmas gift for a beauty loving friend or family member.
"With a focus on finding happiness in the small things in life, Rituals’ gift selection will remind loved ones of the importance of making meaningful memories and sparking joy this festive season."
The new premium boutique will provide guests with a spacious and calming environment to shop at the Designer Outlet.
Paul Tyler, centre manager, added: “As we come to the end of a challenging year, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York is thrilled to be welcoming Rituals to the centre ahead of Christmas.
"As an established name in luxury cosmetics, Rituals has an impressive reputation which we know will appeal to our guests. We remain committed to providing the very best shopping experience throughout the festive period and beyond.”
