FIREFIGHTERS were called in to rescue people from their cars after getting stuck in flood water.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.15pm yesterday to Appersett near Hawes to reports that several vehicles had become trapped in floodwater.
The crews were able to rescue the occupants of the vehicles using water rescue equipment and escort them to safety.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Throughout the evening crews from Hawes, Reeth, Leyburn, Colburn, Bentham, Settle, Skipton, Lofthouse, Grassington and Richmond have worked tirelessly to respond to multiple reports of flooding across the Western areas of the county."