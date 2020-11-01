HUNDREDS of York homes have been hit by a major power cut this evening.
Northern Powergrid said about 410 properties in the north east of the city were affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
It said the cut was reported at 7.53pm and its team was working hard to restore power as quickly as possible, but it did not expect to do so until 1am tomorrow.
A resident in Derwenthorpe said most of the estate was in darkness.
