AN ADDITIONAL 211 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,228.
A further 65 cases have been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total there to 3,770, and 5,157 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 5,157
In York, the area with the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the seven days to October 27 was Fulford, Heslington and the University of York, with 56 confirmed cases, but this number is sharply down on the number on many days last month.