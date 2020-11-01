POLICE are appealing for dashcam footage of a woman on York's Lendal Bridge before she went into the River Ouse.
North Yorkshire Police said inquiries were ongoing to help confirm the woman’s movement prior to the incident at lunchtime on Friday, and to confirm her identity.
"In particular, we are appealing for vehicle dash-cam footage or any other images which may have captured the woman’s face while she was on Lendal Bridge between 11.50am and 12.05pm," it said.
The missing woman is believed to be from York and in her early 20s.
Police divers have been searching in the water for her, while other officers have been searching along the riverbanks.
Comments are closed on this article.