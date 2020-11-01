MOST businesses can cope with a 'short, sharp' four-week lockdown with the support of business grants and the Job Retention Scheme, an MP has claimed.
Malton and Thirsk Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said he had been strongly in favour of keeping the economy open whilst keeping the virus in check.
However, it was now clear that Covid cases in the NHS would exceed surge capacity, including the Nightingale hospitals, by the first week of December.
"Personally, now that a lockdown is inevitable I would rather have a very short, sharp shock where we absolutely minimise any contact with people outside our household wherever possible," he said.
"With the financial support of business grants and Job Retention Scheme, most people and businesses can cope with a four week shutdown as long as it can reopen as much as possible on December 2.
"What would be disastrous is lockdown followed by a half opening of the economy plus multiple circuit breakers. In short, I’d rather we all treated this as a national endeavour and ‘stopped in’ for four weeks rather than pressing for a different approach or lots of exemptions."
Asked if he would vote for the lockdown in a Commons vote on Wednesday, he said he needed to see the details but was 'very likely' to.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment