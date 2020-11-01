A BOAT in distress on York's River Ouse has been saved by firefighters and York Rescue Boat - for the second time in three days.
The Curlew first got into difficulties on Friday evening when its steering failed near the Millennium Bridge, said its owner Mark Griffin, who lives on it.
He said it was brought safely to shore by rescuers and then moored just upstream of the bridge, but then as the river levels fell overnight it became stranded on its side on a concrete ledge at the side of the river.
After a lengthy operation involving the use of several ropes and wires, the fire crews and rescue boat volunteers succeeded in getting the Curlew back into the water, undamaged.
Mr Griffin revealed it was also his boat which had got into difficulties about three weeks ago in the Ouse near Blue Bridge, and had to be removed with a crane.
He said that boat had been damaged and was still in a council yard, and he had bought the Curlew to use until he knew what was happening with it.
"I've been really unlucky," he said, adding that he was concerned about what would now happen to the boat, which was again moored to the bank.
