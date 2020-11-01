A 'DISTRAUGHT' York MP says the Government's announcement of a 'long, harsh lockdown' is an 'admission of dangerous failure.'

However, York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell indicated she had no choice but to vote for the measures in a Commons vote on Wednesday 'to get on top of the virus.'

The MP said this morning that over a month had gone by since the Prime Minister was advised by SAGE, his scientific committee, to institute a short circuit break to stop the rise in Covid19 infections.

"Instead he thought he knew best, during which time infection rates have soared and hundreds of people have died," she said.

"Yesterday’s lockdown announcement was an admission of dangerous failure and has led to a long, harsh lockdown, without which the NHS will be overwhelmed this month, this happening at a time when the economy needs a much needed pre-Christmas boost.

"I am further distraught that over this period tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the ending of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, again ignoring advice from the CBI, TUC, businesses and the Labour Party.

"His U-turn came as the furlough scheme ended and has caused thousands of businesses and organisations to go to the wall and people forced onto the dole. It has had a significant impact on York residents.

"Now we must all keep safe. I have many issues with the new guidance which I hope to raise before the commons vote, but believe that, as the data shows, we have no choice but to get on top of this virus. "However during this month, the Government must adopt a local and rapid test and contact tracing system and a new approach to the economy, so all Covid-secure workplaces, shops, facilities and venues are never locked down again."

She said she was there to support residents through a difficult time. "Please be assured that I will do everything possible to help you, your business, your family and especially those who are feeling most vulnerable at this time. As a community I know we can get help. As I reach out, please don’t hold back. 01904 623713 or Rachael.Maskell.mp@parliament.uk."