THE Prime Minister's announcement of a national lockdown has left many questions unanswered in York.

It is clear that all pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops, gyms, hair salon and museums and galleries must close.

But what about York's parks and gardens, the Minster, the recycling centres and the Shambles Market - will they stay open? And will there be extra restrictions on funerals at York's crematorium?

The Press has put questions to the relevant authorities and will report the answers when they arrive, which appears to be tomorrow.

For example, we have asked City of York Council whether Rowntree Park, West Bank Park and Hull Road Park, and any other council parks will stay open during this lockdown, and asking the same question of the York Museums Trust about the Museum Gardens, and of the Minster about Dean's Park.

We are also asking of the council whether recycling centres such as Hazel Court will remain fully open, and what will happen at the Register Office, Shambles Market and the operation of Park & Ride buses.

We are also asking whether there will be any move to restrict access to funerals at York Crematorium, as happened controversially during the first lockdown.

We are also asking of York Minster whether it will keep its doors open for private prayer, as churches are allowed to do by the Government, while it must close for tourist visits and services.

And finally we are asking whether there will be any opportunity for veterans and others to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday next Sunday.

The traditional parade through the city to the Memorial Gardens has already been cancelled but the Minster announced just on Friday that it was to host a simple service of thanksgiving and commemoration for Remembrance Sunday next Sunday.

It said the service would include the act of commemoration and the national two minutes silence, the Archbishop of York, The Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, would preach and the service would be attended by members of the Royal Navy, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, Veterans, the Royal British Legion York, and York’s Civic Party.

A council spokeswoman said there would be an 'Outbreak Management Group' meeting tomorrow morning to talk such issues through, after which an update would be given.

A Minster spokeswoman said that decisions on what happens at the cathedral and Deans Park would be taken tomorrow.

"Minster ops will be reviewed tomorrow, taking into account the Government announcement and any advice coming from the Church of England," she added.

A Museums Trust spokesman was not available for comment.