YORK Rescue Boat volunteers were called out in the early hours after CCTV operators spotted someone going into the River Ouse.
The rescue boat tweeted that it received an 'early morning shout' today by North Yorkshire Police to assist at the incident.
However, the team was stood down en route to the river after officers located the person out of the river and they were handed over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The incident came less than 48 hours after a young woman went into the river from Lendal Bridge on Friday, sparking a major search operation involving police divers.
The search resumed yesterday and is due to continue today.