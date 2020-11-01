A BANK'S branch in York city centre has closed temporarily following a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Santander says it took the difficult decision to shut its branch in High Ousegate for a fortnight until November 14 while staff adhered to Government self-isolating guidelines.
"Customers who need to access a branch can use our branch locator to find their nearest alternative branch, or use online or mobile banking, or their local Post Office until the branch reopens," said a spokeswoman.
"High Ousegate’s closest alternative branch is located at 1, Cambridge Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 1PB.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this time.”
A Press reader said the bank had been in darkness all day on Friday without any explanation as to why it was closed and when it would reopen.
