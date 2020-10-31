ANOTHER 53 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the City of York Council area.
The figure was announced by Public Health England, which said the total number of cases since the pandemic began now stood at 3,705.
The increase is in line with the rises of recent days, which have been generally lower than earlier in October.
An additional 202 cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking its total up to 8,017.
A further 184 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total up to 4,987.