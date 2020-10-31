AWARD-winning actor and James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of the British spy, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy films.
In an acting career that spanned decades, he won an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.
His Oscar came in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.
Sir Sean's other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.
He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000. In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.
He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls.
Sean Connery was recently voted as the best ever James Bond in a poll for RadioTimes.com.
