Social media and anti-social behaviour featured at York Magistrates Court this week.

Michael Frederick Bryant made sure the world knew when he accused his York girlfriend of vandalising his car.

He used social media to broadcast his allegations.

The police decided not to take any action against her over the matter and she appears to have forgiven him because she was at York Magistrates Court to support him.

He admitted breaching a non-molestation order aimed at protecting her from him.

Currently of Queen Margaret's Avenue, Knottingley, Bryant is now doing a 30-month community order during which he will have to complete a course of how to behave in personal relationships.

Fly-tipping can end with a criminal conviction and not just for those who dump rubbish in the countryside, as a landlord found out at York Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Hussain, 62, had paid two people to dispose of his rubbish, which they did - on a farmer's land near South Milford.

The Leeds landlord was prosecuted for not using officially authorised means of disposing of his waste.

He was ordered to pay £1,182.50 in fines and costs including £240 to the farmer who had had to pay for the waste to be taken from his land to an approved waste disposal centre.

Those who tried to help a homeless woman with a roof over her head probably now wish they hadn't.

One received 37 text messages of insults and other unpleasantnesses from Suzanne Marie Young, 51.

Police had to be called out when a second offered her a flat and there was a stand-off with Young barricading herself in the flat and throwing things out of the window.

Young, still homeless at the time of the hearing at York Magistrates Court, is now doing an 18-month community order for breaching a restraining order aimed at protecting one of the women, assaulting a police officer and an unrelated public order offence.