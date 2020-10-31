FIREFIGHTERS cut a woman free from the wreckage of a car after a crash in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the two-vehicle collision happened in South Street, Leven, at just after 9am yesterday.
It said a man released himself from one vehicle but a woman was 'medically trapped' in the second vehicle, and the roof was removed using hydraulic cutting equipment.
It said the casualty, who was suffering a suspected back injury, was removed and conveyed to hospital by ambulance.
