THE coronavirus rate in York has fallen so much that the city is now rated 'green', City of York Council has revealed.
The authority's Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker says a Public Health England ‘Exceedance’ rating compares the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous 6 weeks and provides an 'RAG rating' to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases is worsening.
It says: "The latest rating for York (26.10.20) is Green."
It says that the provisional rate for the last seven days of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in York as at October 28 is 194.19
As at October 29, York had had 3,589 cases since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 1,704 per 100,000 of population- above the national average (1,454.6) but below the regional average (2,222.4).
"The provisional rate of new Covid cases per 100,000 of population for the period 21.10.20 to 27.10.20 in York is 213.66.
"The latest official “validated” rate of new Covid cases per 100,000 of population for the period 18.10.20 to 24.10.20 was 272.5. The national and regional averages at this date were 225.9 and 390.1 respectively.
"As at 26.10.20, the latest 7 day positivity rate in York (Pillar 2 only) was 13.1 per cent. The national and regional averages are 10.2 per cent and 14.8 per cent respectively. The number of Pillar 2 tests being carried out in York is increasing."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment