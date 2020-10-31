POLICE divers are going back into York's River Ouse today to resume their search for a young York woman who fell from a bridge into the water yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police said detailed riverbank searches are also being carried out by specialist officers from the Operational Support Unit.
"This work is expected to continue over the weekend and into Monday," said a force spokesperson.
They said the missing woman was believed to be from York and aged in her early 20s, and her family were being supported.
They added: "Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12200190737."
The woman went into the water from Lendal Bridge at just after noon yesterday.
