A YORK pub has closed for at least ten days following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The Clifton Hotel in Water Lane says it has taken the closure decision to 'ensure that we are protecting all our staff and customers and complying with all Government guidance.'

It said on its website: "During this period of closure, the pub will also be deep cleaned. All relevant close contacts will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace, or if you have downloaded the NHS app, this will activate if you are classed as a close contact. If you have any concerns please contact NHS 111.

"Thank you all for your understanding and support during this time and we are looking forward to welcoming you all back very soon."

A member of staff at the pub declined to comment today.

News of the closure comes only a day after The Press revealed that the Ackhorne pub in St Martin’s Lane, off Micklegate, had had to close its doors to regulars after one of the landlords received an alert on the test and trace system telling him to isolate.

Mike Edmondson, who runs the Ackhorne in St Martin’s Lane along with his partner Ellie. said he had decided it was the responsible thing to do, while he went into self-isolation in the upstairs flat.

He added that he received the notification at around 2am on Friday morning and that his partner could have carried running the pub but they decided instead to temporarily close it.