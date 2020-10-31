FLOODING in York looks set to worsen as Storm Aiden brings heavy rain and strong winds to the Dales catchment.
The Met Office has a yellow warning in force for heavy rain in North Yorkshire for the next three days.
It said periods of heavy rain today may lead to flooding and disruption to transport, with spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
More heavy rain is expected tomorrow evening and in the early hours of Monday, bringing the risk of further flooding.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young said: “As the heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aiden sweeps eastwards on Saturday, another system quickly follows on Sunday that contains the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds.
“Given that this is falling on already saturated ground from what has been a wet October, there is an increased risk of flooding in some warnings areas.
“We’re urging people to keep a close eye on the forecast, flood alerts and warnings in their areas.”
The Environment Agency has a flood alert in force for the River Ouse in York, following Thursday’s rainfall.
It says river levels have peaked overnight and are now starting to fall, and will continue to fall today and overnight, although further rainfall expected today and tomorrow could cause them to rise again.
Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the great York flood of November 2000, when the Ouse rose to a record 5.4 metres above normal summer levels, flooding hundreds of homes and businesses.