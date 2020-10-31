A DRIVER has been charged and his vehicle seized after a fingerprint scanner revealed his 'fibbing ways.'
North Yorkshire Police roads policing group tweeted that it attended reports of poachers on land off the A19 near Thirsk and a vehicle speeded off.
It said the vehicle was located and stopped further up the A19, and the driver given a drug wipe due to the manner of his driving.
It have a positive result for cocaine and he was arrested.
"He gave his details but had no ID & we used our FingerprintScanner to check his ID," it said.
"It revealed his fibbing ways and true ID. His driving licence had been revoked and he was uninsured. Vehicle seized and in custody he refused to give a blood sample.
Now charged to court for failing to provide, obstructing police, no licence, no insurance."
Comments are closed on this article.