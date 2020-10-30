YORK Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell has spoken out about antisemitism in the Labour party - but made no comment on the furore surrounding the suspension of its former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She said in a statement issued this evening that she had read the report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) about the issue, and believed it was a 'highly professional report which sets out failings that have existed to address antisemitism in the Labour Party’s culture, policies and procedures.'

She said: "The report clearly sets out a comprehensive action plan to ensure that the Party has robust procedures to address antisemitism.

"The Labour Party accept the entirety of the report and will respond to all the actions of the Equality and Human Rights Commission."

She said antisemitism had no place in the Labour Party, politics or society, and she 'truly feels' the pain suffered by members of the community who have been subject to it.

She added: "I am grateful to York’s Liberal Jewish Community for working with me and the local Labour Party in York to provide training, understanding and to be a resource. It is through dialogue that we can have greater understanding of the discrimination that Jewish people experience."

Ms Maskell is understood to be a member of the Socialist Campaign Group in Parliament which has called for Mr Corbyn to be reinstated, following his suspension by the party yesterday in the light of comments he made about the EHRC report.

The Guardian has reported that many on the left of the party, including the Group's MPs, remain furious with the decision to suspend Corbyn, 'but they have been warned by those closest to the former leader not to do or say anything which may make his position more difficult.'

The Press asked Ms Maskell whether she supported the calls for his suspension to be lifted but she did not address this issue in her statement.