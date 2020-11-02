A DRUG user carried part of a drill as self-protection when she was out and about during the national lockdown, York Magistrates Court heard.

Hannah Hazel Wood, 34, was part of a group gathered near York Hospital in early April.

At the time, no-one was allowed to leave their homes, other than to buy food and medicines, for exercise, for work if they were key workers, or for caring duties.

Melanie Pickering, prosecuting, said police suspected the reason for the gathering was drug dealing.

They were not satisfied with the explanations they were given and searched Wood.

They found a drill bit on her.

She told officers she had it for self-protection and didn’t realise it was illegal to carry it as a potential weapon.

Wood, of Danebury Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to having the drill bit as an offensive weapon and carrying a lump of crack cocaine for her own use that was found during the same search as the drill bit.

She was given an 18-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation order and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory charge.

For her solicitor Andrew Davidson said she had “deep-seated problems” and following “dramatic upsets” in her family had been living on her own since she was 17 or 18.

“She says she is in a better place now in terms of being receptive” to help from agencies who wanted to help her tackle her difficulties, he said.

Deputy district judge Mark Thomas told her: “You have a long way to go in dealing with the problems you have. One of those problems is in relation to drugs.

“You need to start being honest about your problems, not least with yourself rather than making excuses and minimising.”

He had read a pre-sentence report by a probation officer on her.

York Magistrates Court heard the gathering suspected of being involved in drug dealing was on April 3 on Bridge Lane which runs from Wigginton Road to Scarborough Terrace along the southern edge of York Hospital.

Wood has a conviction for fraud in 2014, assault in 2011 when she received a suspended sentence, and cautions for carrying a weapon in 2006 and possession of a Class B drug in 2016.

Crack cocaine is a Class A drug.