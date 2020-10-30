A FURTHER 63 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in the City of York Council area, taking the total since the pandemic began to 3,652.
An additional 185 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking its total to 7,815, according to Public Health England.
An extra 133 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total since the start of the pandemic to 4,803.
In York, the largest number of cases confirmed over the week to October 24 was once again in the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area, with 80 people testing positive.
Rawcliffe and Clifton South had 39 cases confirmed, the city centre 34, Fulford Road and Clementhorpe 33 and Tang Hall 29, while Huntington had only 11 cases confirmed and Haxby just six.
Pocklington, which had the worst number of cases in East Yorkshire earlier this month, saw a significant fall in its confirmed cases to 21, but Boroughbridge and Marton-cum-Grafton rose to 29.
No more Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday at either of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals, York or Scarborough, but a death was announced on Thursday, taking the total since the pandemic began to 230.
