REMEMBRANCE Day, the day we all remember our fallen dead on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month (the end of the First World War), the day and time the whole country comes to a standstill.
Now being heavily restricted because of the coronavirus and the present restrictions perhaps, as a suggestion, probably one of the most well-known survivors of the Second World War, Captain Sir Tom Moore, should alongside Her Majesty the Queen represent the fallen of the country.
I can think of no one more suitable to represent us all on remembrance day.
