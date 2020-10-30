EIGHTIES pop icons Duran Duran are heading to North Yorkshire next summer.

The band are set to bring their live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday July 7.

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday, November 6. Duran Duran VIP Fan Community members will have first access to tickets with a pre-sale beginning at 9am on Tuesday November 3 via www.duranduranmusic.com

Currently celebrating 40 years together, the band – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – continue to play to huge concert audiences around the world.

Their hits include Girls on Film, The Wild Boys, Ordinary World, The Reflex, Come Undone, (Reach Up For The) Sunrise and Rio with stunning new songs from Paper Gods.

The two-time Grammy, BRIT Award and Ivor Novello winners are currently working on their 15th studio album. It is due for release in 2021 when the band will continue their 40th anniversary celebrations with a number of major live shows and events – including headlining both the Isle of White Festival and Lytham Festival.

Their Scarborough Open Air Theatre show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Promoter Peter Taylor said: “Duran Duran are global superstars and we are so excited to be bringing them here to Scarborough next summer.

“Their live shows are simply epic and fans have been asking us for some time now to bring them here to the Yorkshire coast. It is another massive headline show for Scarborough OAT 2021.”