I'm really worried about the plans to merge York into a much larger council together with Selby, Scarborough and Ryedale councils.
Will councillors from Scarborough be deciding on new housing developments in York - what local knowledge will they have about the communities and where would residents have to travel to speak at meetings to protect the places in which they live?
Will councillors from Selby be deciding where money for road repairs be spent - are they more likely to push for it to be spent in York, or their area?
Will councillors from Ryedale be deciding how much we pay in council tax - will they want to keep York's level lower than their own areas or will they want it harmonising across the new council with York paying more and their own areas less?
York Council may not be perfect, but at least it is accountable to York's residents.
Sarah Dixon
Haxby, York.
