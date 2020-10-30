POLICE divers are going in to York's River Ouse to help in the search for a woman.
The divers were preparing to enter the water from a pontoon downstream of Lendal Bridge at just before 4pm today.
At the same time, York Rescue Boat was patrolling the river around Ouse Bridge.
Lendal Bridge, which was closed to traffic for several hours, reopened at just after 3.30pm.
As The Press has reported, a woman went into the river from Lendal Bridge at about 12.10pm, prompting a major search by the emergency services, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter landed in the Museum Gardens.
