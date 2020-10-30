A FLOOD alert has been issued for York's River Ouse- just days before the 20th anniversary of the great flood of November 2000.
The Environment Agency said today that levels on the river were rising in response to yesterday’s rainfall, and flooding of low lying land, roads, footpaths and cycle paths in and around York was expected.
It said river levels were expected to peak at a level of between 2.5 metres and 2.7 metres above normal summer levels overnight into tomorrow.
"Further rainfall is expected over the weekend, and so it is likely that river levels will remain high for several days,"it said.
"Please take care in areas in the vicinity of the river, in particular avoid low lying footpaths and cycle paths in York."
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for more heavy rain in the Dales catchment tomorrow and on Sunday.
The Ouse rose to a record 5.4 metres above normal summer levels in 2000 after several powerful Atlantic depressions crossed the country, dumping several inches of rain in the Dales.
Hundreds of homes and businesses were inundated, although many others were protected by agency flood defences.
