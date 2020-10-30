YORK parents with children currently in Year 6 are reminded that applications for secondary schools places for September 2021 should be made before midnight on Saturday (October 31).
For pupils in Year 6 – the last year of primary school – parents and carers can apply for a maximum of five schools and City of York Council recommends that at least one preference should be the catchment school.
Applications can be made online here.
Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “Thank you to all who have already submitted their applications for a secondary school place.
“We wanted to make sure that the deadline for applications, Saturday, was clear and confirm that our staff will continue to work hard to ensure that our schools have enough places for all applicants.
"We will let students know about their allocated school on National Offer Day on 1 March 2021.”