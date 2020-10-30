A PLAY telling of the experiences of York's Normandy veterans is going online after producers refused to let the coronavirus silence their stories.

Bomb Happy should have gone on tour this summer and autumn to schools and arts venues such as Hull Truck, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Junction, Goole, but performances had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

But now, thanks to a rescue package from Arts Council England, funded by the National Lottery, an online audio production has been created during lockdown to commemorate this year as the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe.

The play will remember late veterans Ken Smith, Bert Barritt, George Meredith and Dennis Haydock and features a few introductory words from Bert and Ken Smith and a closing address from surviving veteran Ken Cooke.

He had wanted the play to somehow continue in memory of his four friends and as a way that communities could come together to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe.

At times humorous, at times harrowing the play allows a close-up insight into life on the frontline, and highlights the lifelong impact of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The production will be launched online at midday on Friday November 6 by Ken, the last of the five veterans whose stories it tells, in time for Remembrance week.

A spokeswoman said the audio had been recorded from the safety of actors' and creative teams' own homes via the internet.

"Each had to build their own sound booth out of duvets and clothes airers to help get a clean recording!" she said. "A beautiful new soundtrack for the audio has been composed by York based composer Sam McAvoy- also working remotely to do this, and the sound design is by York based digital consultant, Ben Pugh."

The three-part audio drama will be available to listen to for free with a ‘Pay if you can’ donation option available online.