THE team behind plans for The Roman Quarter development in Rougier Street have taken to social media to measure support for the scheme.
The project would see three buildings - Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar - demolished and replaced with a new building including apartments, shops and offices as well as a Roman tourist attraction. There would also be a two-year dig in search of archaeological discoveries.
More than 500 people took part in a poll on social media, with 93 per cent saying the application should be approved according to a spokesperson for the developer.
A planning application has been submitted for the scheme and has so far attracted 34 letters objecting to the scheme and 65 in support.
A spokesperson said they hope for a planning decision by the end of the year, adding that the project will be a "major boost" to York's recovery from the pandemic.
