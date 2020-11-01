TAKE a look at York’s top eco-homes.

Following the launch of the Government’s £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme, Zoopla has revealed some of the top eco-friendly properties currently for sale in in the city boasting a wide range of energy saving features, including passive heating systems, mechanical heat recovery, triple glazed windows, solar panels, energy performance certificates of 80+ and all enjoy energy efficiency ratings of A or B.

Eco-friendly homes for sale in York include a beautiful Grand Designs inspired four-bed detached family home in Acomb (£599,950), a four-bed detached modern home in Derwent Mews, Derwenthorpe, the award-winning Joseph Rowntree eco-village (£550,000), and a four-bed end terrace home in Lotherington Avenue (£400,000).

With climate change a growing concern for many, demand for eco-homes has been building over the last five years, with searches for eco-homes and gardens rising steadily since 2015.

Above, inside a 4 bed detached house for sale in The Green, Acomb, York YO26 Price: £599,950

Frances Bowling, Manager of Fine & Country, a leading estate agent in York, said: “York has long been home to some of the country’s most beautiful properties, and over the last few years we’ve seen many stunning eco-homes join their ranks in and around the city. We’ve noticed a huge jump in demand from buyers for more energy efficient homes in recent years, and we expect that trend to continue as homeowners become more environmentally and cost conscious.”

Under the Government’s new Green Homes Grant initiative, homeowners in the city will be entitled to claim up to two-thirds of the bill for certain types of work done to improve their property’s energy efficiency, up to a maximum spend of £5,000.

The scheme will also see the Government foot the bill for low-income households, up to a maximum spend of £10,000. Recent Zoopla data shows that 200,000 homes in England alone have an EPC rating of G, the lowest score on the energy efficiency scale. This shows the need for homeowners to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Above, the 4 bed detached house for sale in Derwent Mews, Osbaldwick, York YO10 Price: £550,000

Zoopla has also created some top tips for York homeowners who want to take advantage of the Grant to reduce the carbon footprint of their property. The tips also include habitual changes that, whether homeowners apply for the Grant or not, will help reduce energy bills.

The budget-friendly tips include ensuring your home is properly insulated, switching off electronics when not in use and installing natural energy like solar panels to reduce reliance on mains electricity.

Top tips:

● Installing proper insulation ensures that precious heat isn’t lost through gaps in cavity walls and floors. According to the Energy Saving Trust, a gas-fuelled, detached property could save an estimated £435 a year after investing in internal or external insulation. Local builders can recommend the best insulation options for your property, and you may even be eligible for other energy-saving grants.

● As lighting accounts for up to 15% of energy usage in the home, making the switch from traditional light bulbs to Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) can significantly reduce energy output whilst offering varying degrees of brightness and colour to suit all homes.

● Relying on fossil fuels as a main heat source is both costly and a strain on the environment. If you have the budget, it is worth considering switching your heat supply to solar panels, geothermal heating methods, or even upgrading to a new biomass boiler for boilers over 15 years old.

● Reduced flow shower heads have a reduced flow rate of less than 2.5 gallons per minute, about half that of a conventional option. Switching to one could save you over 4,500 gallons of water a year, if you have one five-minute shower a day.

Little switches matter We don’t all have the means to make big switches to make our properties more eco-friendly, but Zoopla stresses that little, everyday choices can still go a long way to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

Remember to:

● Switch off the lights in rooms you aren’t using

● Disable stand-by mode for frequently used technology and switch appliances off at the plug when not in use

● Be conscious of water usage – consider timing your showers and only fill your kettle with as much water as you need

● Shop around for a cheaper energy supplier – there are savings to be had if you do your research

● Apply for energy-saving grants in your area

Above, inside the 4 bed end terrace house for sale in Lotherington Avenue, York YO10 Price: £400,000

Tom Parker, consumer spokesman at Zoopla, said: “As we become more environmentally conscious, The Green Homes Energy Grant is a great way to lessen our impact on the planet by improving the energy efficiency of our homes, while saving money on energy bills.

“The good news is there is a host of options that homeowners and landlords can implement that are eligible for a grant - from improved insulation to secondary or double glazing, through to biomass boilers and air source heat pumps. "