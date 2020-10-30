A POPULAR York pub has had to close its doors to regulars after one of the landlords received an alert on the track and trace system telling him to isolate.
Mike Edmondson, who runs the Ackhorne in St Martin’s Lane along with his partner Ellie. said he had decided it was the responsible thing to do, while he went into self-isolation in the upstairs flat.
He added that he received the notification at around 2am on Friday morning and that his partner could have carried running the pub but they decided instead to temporarily close it.
The Ackhorne will remain closed until he gets the results of a test that he took today following an alert on the smartphone app which said he’d been in contact with someone who had been exposed to covid-19.
He added that it was a difficult time to have to shut the pub but he hoped that people would understand.
He said he expects to get a result on his own test in the next few days and that he’s showing no symptoms.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment