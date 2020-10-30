A NEW City of York Council boss has been appointed – but the nomination was approved by just two votes after a furious row between councillors.

Ian Floyd has taken the top job at the council – despite being the only candidate interviewed for the role, which was only open to internal applicants.

Councillors accused the ruling Lib Dems of slotting Mr Floyd into the job, leading to a restructure of the authority’s top team, to claw back the £400,000 taxpayer-funded payout spent on the departure of former chief executive Mary Weastell.

Independent councillor Mark Warters said the interview process was “not so much an appointment as an anointment”, claiming it brought the council into disrepute.

But the Lib Dems argued the process was above board – and warned against “actively destabilising” the council during the pandemic by leaving the job vacant.

Mr Floyd has worked at the council for 12 years and has been serving as temporary chief since the departure of Ms Weastell shortly after the local elections in May 2019.

He was interviewed for the £145,000 a year job by Lib Dem councillors Nigel Ayre and Paula Widdowson and Green Party councillor Denise Craghill.

Labour councillor Danny Myers was also due to be on the panel but refused - saying he felt more candidates should be considered for the job.

Cllr Myers was praised by the Conservatives for not taking part. Conservative group leader Paul Doughty said: “It is utterly absurd, as the report suggests, that we face a choice of either forcing an employee to be compulsorily redundant or the most senior employee in the entire organisation."

“This is simply being rushed through by the Lib Dems so they can declare they have achieved their budget saving.

“As and when the time is right to permanently appoint to the role we need a full and open search to find the best candidate.”

Independent Cllr Mark Warters added: “Frankly I'm amazed that anyone could think it appropriate in any circumstance to have the most senior position at this council filled by not so much an appointment as an anointment.”

Labour councillor Katie Lomas said the departure of Ms Weastell with a £400,000 payout meant a restructure at the top of the council, making a role redundant, to pay for the settlement.

But Lib Dem Paula Widdowson said: “Moving to the chief operating officer model will save the council money in the senior management.

“The new structure is forecast to save approximately £95,000 per year, every year, as the chief operating officer’s pay is capped at a lower level than the chief executive role.

“It would be absolutely absurd for us to actively destabilise the council by failing to appoint a head of paid service.”

But the appointment was approved by 22 votes for, 20 against and three abstentions.

All Lib Dems and two Green Party councillors voted in favour of the appointment.

All Labour and Conservative councillors voted against, as well as independents Dave Taylor and Mark Warters.

Green Party councillor Rosie Baker and York Independents David Carr and John Galvin abstained.

Mr Floyd was born in Northumberland and graduated from Salford University.

He began his career in local government at a district council in Cheshire, as a trainee accountant, before qualifying as an accountant in 1990. He has worked for other local authorities including Northumberland County Council and Birmingham City Council. He has four children.