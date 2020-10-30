Two men and a teenager arrested on the Fulford riverbank at 2.30am on March 10 after a police chase could have been on their way to blow up a York cashpoint, a jury has heard.
Both men, George Tunney, 24, of Doncaster, and Frederick Levi Squires, 38, of Swaffham near King’s Lynn, have admitted charges of conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to burgle.
The 16-year-old from Doncaster arrested with them denies both charges.
Giving evidence, he denied prosecution allegations that he and the two men had had “extensive” telephone contact during March 9 and that when police spotted the car containing all three on the B1224 heading towards York, they were on their way to blow up a cashpoint in York and steal its money.
He denied that he was the user of a phone that had been switched off at the same time as Tunney’s phone shortly before midnight on March 9.
The jury have heard that police can track where activated phones have been using phone mast evidence.
The teenager denied knowing anything about three cashpoints which were blown up in Starbeck in Harrogate, Doncaster and Leicestershire,
“They wouldn’t take me to do something like that because they are a lot older. They see me as a little kid,” he said.
The trial continues on Monday.