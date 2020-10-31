A BLIND woman from York says she has regained her confidence - thanks to new clothing items that aid people with disabilities during the pandemic.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme has launched a new range of wearable items - including Lanyards - that it hopes will help people who struggle to social distance.

Holly Tuke, 24, from York, is registered blind as a result of a condition called retinopathy of prematurity (ROP).

Since social distancing guidelines were introduced earlier this year, Holly has struggled to go out the house herself - due to fears around keeping her distance from other members of the public, and people potentially coming too close to her.

Through using the items, she feels more confident that the general public will become more aware of the challenges faced by blind and partially sighted people during this time.

Holly said: “When going out wearing the lanyard, I felt reassured and it helped me feel a lot more confident.

“My sighted family members think the products are a great idea. As more people wear them and they become more recognised in the coming months, I hope the wearables will help to highlight the challenges that have been faced by people with sight loss this year and make people more mindful of how much of an impact social distancing guidelines have on our lives.

“The pandemic is something everyone is experiencing. I would really like everyone to start working together when it comes to social distancing.”

The ‘Please give me space’ products, which include a face covering, lanyard, ID badge and snood, were created by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).