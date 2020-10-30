A POPULAR shop in York has been given the title of the world’s best antique and vintage furniture store.

The French House antiques, in York, is a fan favourite according to experts in the Financial Times newspaper.

The store was commended for “supplying lots of gorgeous pieces to well-known restaurants, hotels and bars in and around York, including bespoke and antique tables, dining chairs, upholstered 19th Century armchairs. “This family-run businesses is a favourite with antique loving locals too.”

The store first began trading in 1994 from its warehouse near Huntington, to York.

Realising the demand for their French finds, father Stephen Hazell and his son Marcus opened their first shop on Micklegate in 1997, followed by showrooms in London.

The team boast one of the largest ranges of French antiques in the UK, including a large selection of beds, mirrors, lights, tables ranging from 17th to 20th Century available to view in-store and by appointment in their warehouse.

The French House team, which also includes daughter Caitlin and Stephen's wife, Kathryn, said they pride themselves on giving a bespoke and unique service.

Kathryn said the company is revered because it offers a lot of services others don’t, adding: “ If a table is too long, we can cut it down, we French polish, upholster and we deliver and install, which people appreciate, especially if it’s a huge mirror.

She said: “ We go to country-house sales, auctions and village fairs. We are also approached by local residents, who know us as the English couple who buy antiques.”

The shop first opening on 74 Micklegate, originally as a bakery, Stephen said the shop gave the new proprietors to view original bakery equipment.

The French House remained on this site for 18 years, before relocating to North Lane, Huntington - where it moved to establish a workshop for restoration projects.

You can visit the York Showroom, who are open six days a week, Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm.