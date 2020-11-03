FORMER Labour councillor and York yoga teacher Anna Semlyen reveals thousands of people have viewed her erotic poetry videos on YouTube following an article in The Press.

Anna, 51, of Fishergate, says her soft-porn vlogs attracted more than 28,000 extra views and her YouTube channel, Anna’s Authentic Arts, doubled its subscribers in the wake of the story breaking.

The Press article also sparked a media flurry of interest in the former city councillor, who is also a campaigner for the “Twenty’s Plenty” movement to restrict traffic speeds.

Anna said: “The story got exposure in The Press, and in the nationals - The Mirror and Daily Star, plus Radio York and Yorkshire Livewire.

“The media appear excited when an ex-politician makes soft-porn videos. Sex sells!”

She said the comments overall had been positive, adding that she believes the raunchy videos are “empowering” for women.

She added: “My postman made a cheeky joke. The Press Facebook comments were mainly supportive - on the theme of ‘why not?’. Recent YouTube comments include ‘uniquely brilliant’, ‘inspired’, ‘refreshing and artistically done’ ‘the standard is VERY high’ ‘I learn something new’ ‘great poem, beautifully read by a sexy woman’.

“Fundamentally, it’s personal choice. We can’t please everyone. Yet, we must be allowed to be fully ourselves, express desire and live out loud!”

And Anna says she has been busy making new videos for her channel which has more than 370 subscribers.

Anna Semlyen - still from her YouTube channel Anna's Authentic Arts

She said: “My next film will be a bonfire night piece called Never Give Up.”

Anna said part of her motivation in making the films was to cure lockdown boredom and find a new boyfriend, adding that dating was difficult under the restrictions of the pandemic.