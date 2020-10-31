A CARE home team has created a remake of the iconic Flashdance song 'What A Feeling' - hoping to spread joy in the community during the pandemic.
The team at Helping Hands Home Care in York made the video in three weeks, and all filming, choreography and editing was done by the York team.
Nik Dickinson, care coordinator for the York branch, said: “We decided to create a video that we knew would make people laugh.
"We are hoping that by sharing it, it provides a much-needed smile for people during these unknown times, and in turn hoping it encourages more carers to come and join our team."
Leigh Jepson, Helping Hands’ area care manager for the north, said: “We wanted to achieve something that would spread the Helping Hands word but with a personal touch. In these uncertain times, we really wanted to showcase just how amazing our team is and how they are making a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”