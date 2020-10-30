FIREFIGHTERS have gone down to the River Ouse in York after a woman went into the water.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were attending reports of a person in the river near Lendal Bridge.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter was seen hovering over York city centre for about ten minutes before landing in the Museum Gardens.
Lendal Bridge has been blocked by police and five fire engines, York Rescue Boat is also on the scene.
An eye witness on the scene said she had been told by emergency services that Lendal Bridge would be closed for some time.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Motorists are being urged to avoid Lendal Bridge after a woman entered the River Ouse from the bridge at around 12.10pm.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene searching the river for the woman. York Rescue boat are also assisting the search.
"An update will be provided in due course."
