THE demand for new vegan ‘fish’ and chips sold at a York chippy in just one week has been “insane”.

Max Potts who runs Mr Chippy in Church Street in the city centre in York said that since launching his new venture just over a week ago, he has sold more than 400 portions.

This means that for every two regular fish and chips he is selling one of his new vegan offerings.

Since appearing in The Press last weekend the product has even had a shout out on Radio 5 Live.

Mr Potts said: “Demand has been insane really. On Friday and Saturday we had sold out by 6pm and on Sunday I spent the day touring Yorkshire to find a local wholesaler who could supply the demand.

“We have had to hire a full-time chef to help with the cooking and we hope to push forward and work with a more diverse vegan offering in the future.

“It’s also been a great boost for staff morale as we have been feeling like we are trading like we were in pre-Covid times.”

The fish substitute ingredient is banana blossom, which, Mr Potts says has an uncanny likeness in texture and moisture to a cooked and battered fillet of cod.

He said: “The batter, we have been told, ‘makes it’, by infusing the banana blossom with

our traditional deep fried crisp coating and flavour. A touch of salt and vinegar and some of our brand new vegan homemade tartare sauce and you are in vegan heaven.”

The vegan offering is available from the takeaway, from the app mrchippyyork and Uber Eats.