HOUSE buyers at a new development in North Yorkshire will get a special moving in gift thanks to Whitby Gin.

Anyone buying a house or an apartment at the Spa Well Court housing development, close to the heart of Whitby, before Christmas will receive a bottle of Whitby Gin as a moving-in present.

Built by Caedmon Homes, the site off Broomfield Terrace, comprises ten apartments and ten town houses.

The apartments are priced from £180,000, with the town houses starting from £310,000. Already 60 per cent of the development has either been reserved or sold off-plan.

All homes on the three-acre terraced site are now ready for occupation with the state-of-the art showroom open every weekend and by appointment.

Paul Brown of Caedmon Homes said: “The town was recently named as the most in-demand seaside location in the whole of the UK by Rightmove, based on research into how many people were inquiring about new homes by the sea. I’m not surprised.

“Whitby has never been more attractive, especially as the Government has announced the town will get a share of its £80 million Towns Fund regeneration initiative,” he added.

Luke Pentith, co-owner of Whitby Distillery where the gin is made went to Fulford School in York.

He said: “Our gin will provide a wonderful introduction to life in this very special resort – and make the new residents of Spa Well Court feel very much at home. We are also moving to a new home in Whitby, building a new distillery in the shadow of the Abbey.

Whitby estate agents Hendersons are marketing the development.

Nick Henderson of Hendersons said: “The havoc wrought by Covid-19 means that overseas travel is not seen as an option by many people for the foreseeable future and so the idea of a British holiday at Whitby on Yorkshire’s majestic East Coast has become extremely attractive."

Eight of the ten apartments have already been reserved or sold with four town houses reserved as well.