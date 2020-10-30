MORE than 1,000 children will re-start their swimming lessons from Monday (Nov 2) in York.

The University of York’s Sport Village will reopen its doors to up to 1,200 children for swimming classes for the first time since March 18, when they stopped, along with other sport facilities, during the pandemic national lockdown.

Most sports facilities reopened to staff, students and members of the public on the August 10, but swimming lessons remained closed until further health and safety work could be done on the pool changing areas.

A heated marquee has now been installed as a temporary changing area to enable a one-way access to the pool, with the use of existing changing rooms upon exit. This was made possible through a generous donation from the estate of Jean Puckering, a former science teacher who dedicated her life to education.

Keith Morris, Head of Sport at York Sport Village, said: “The most significant challenge for us, and indeed all pool operators around the UK during the pandemic, has been the ability to provide changing facilities that ensures social distancing can be maintained whilst inside the changing area, as well as through the routes to access the pool.

“The health and social benefits of swimming are significant for both adults and children, and so we are delighted that we have been able to overcome the logistical challenges to allow us to open up our pool again for young people.”

There are 13 swimming stages taught to children at all levels of ability, including York Sport’s earliest swimming stage, taught at a class called Ducklings, for babies and toddlers. All classes have been reorganised following guidance from Swim England, Sport England, and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

To find out more and register here: https://www.york-sport.com/swimming/lessons/enquiry/