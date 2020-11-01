IF our region is God's own country - then the Yorkshire Coast is surely God's own shoreline.

From dramatic headlands and rocky outcrops to smugglers' coves and sweeping sandy beaches, Yorkshire's coast has it all.

We asked readers to send in their favourite photos of our coast and we have had an amazing response.

We hope you enjoy looking at the gallery of photos from our patch as much as we do.

The project was sparked by a spectacular view of Flamborough Head that was taken using a drone-mounted camera by Press Camera Club member Lewis Pratt.

Lewis Pratt's photo of Flamborough Head

In this dramatic panoramic view, you can clearly see the chalk cliffs. But what is remarkable is just how exposed the headland seems - and how flat it is, almost like a tabletop.

The layers of chalk that make up Flamborough Head are between 70 and 100 million years old. The cliffs themselves are very slowly retreating because of the action of the waves against the rocks.

Lewis' photo captures some of that brave fragility.

Simon Penson also used a drone to capture an incredible photo of Whitby.

Simon Penson's photo of Whitby

We've all seen so many picture postcard photos of Whitby - of the Abbey through the giant whalebones, to looking across the harbour from the steep Abbey steps. But Simon's photo shows the town from a totally different perspective.

Other photographers sent us images from the entire coastal stretch, taking in Scarborough and Filey as well as Staithes and Reighton Sands.

Our thanks go to: Jess Paylor, Sarah Wills, Simon Penson, Barney Sharratt, Deb Shipley, Clair Boyd and Melissa Bateson for sharing their fantastic coastal images with readers.

