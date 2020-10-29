ANOTHER patient suffering from coronavirus has died at a hospital run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The death brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at York and Scarborough Hospitals since the pandemic began to 230.
