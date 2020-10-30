TWO more stores in York city centre are to close down.

Signs in the windows of Poundland in Coney Street have announced ‘store closing,’ with ‘massive reductions’ and ‘everything 75 per cent off'.

The shelves are already looking empty and a member of staff said the shop - which remained open throughout the national lockdown earlier this year - would be shutting on Saturday.

A Poundland spokesman said: “While we’re sad to be closing our doors at Coney Street in York on Saturday, we’ll still be offering customers amazing value at nearby Low Petergate. We also have a store at Monks Cross shopping park.

“Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues.”

Another shop, Jaeger in St Helen’s Square, has posted signs in its windows stating: "Closing down sale."

Jaeger is part of the struggling Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group which is trying to work on a rescue plan but has started closing 50 stores nationwide.

The news comes just days after The Press reported that Jack Wills in Stonegate is to close in November.

It emerged earlier this month that York was more badly affected by chain store closures than any other city, as a record number of shops disappeared from high streets across the country in the first half of 2020.

The city had 55 net shop closures, including Boots, Patisserie Valerie and two branches of Subway, followed by Newcastle upon Tyne with 43 and Worcester with 26, according to figures published by the Local Data Company and advisory firm PwC.

However, the boss of the local business district said the city's high street was still in a strong position.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said York’s vacancy rate remained lower than the national average and the city had traditionally had one of the highest shop occupancy rates in the country.

He also said that since the study was finalised in August, some of the empty units had new shops in them.

The Press reported in July that at least 17 York city centre businesses had closed their doors for good since lockdown.