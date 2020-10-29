A WOMAN out jogging in York was sexually assaulted by two teenagers on bikes.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened near Melrosegate bridge between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 14.
The woman was running along Melrosegate when two males approached her from behind on bikes and one of them slapped her on the bottom.
They are believed to be around 14-years-old. One is described as white, with short, dark hair, tanned skin and was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit. The second is also described as white and was wearing similar clothing. Both headed off towards Nicholas Gardens.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email 000010@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200180685.
Comments are closed on this article.